GH Community Hospital institutes 18% reduction in staff hours for 90 days
Reductions are coming to Grays Harbor Community Hospital as more people stay home and stay healthy.
In a letter sent to staff and providers from hospital CEO Tom Jensen and shared with KXRO it states that following the order by Governor Jay Inslee on Match 19 that halted elective surgeries, the hospital has seen a reduction in outpatient volume.
The letter states that the attempt to reserve critical equipment for COVID-19 health care workers has caused a 45% reduction and increasing costs associated with the fight against COVID-19.
Jensen says in the letter that the April 2nd extension of the “stay-at-home” order has caused a substantial economic impact on the hospital and this means that “significant action” is required.
For 90 days starting Monday, April 13th, the hospital will implement an 18% reduction of hours to their staffing levels through temporary furloughs and “house conveniencing”.
The hospital does not define what “house conveniencing” will entail.
The letter also states that furloughed employees will continue to have access to their healthcare insurance and may be eligible for enhanced unemployment.
“These are unprecedented and challenging times. We know this is going to be difficult for many of you and have a significant impact on you and your family. We will continue to work through every channel possible to minimize the depth and duration of this reduction.”
The letter ends by stating the intent during the pandemic is to be “smart stewards” of GHCH resources, protect jobs long-term, and remain a strong resource for the community for years to come.