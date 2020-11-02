GH case counts not on local site; still available at statewide level
Health officials have been making adjustments to the COVID-19 case count dashboard locally, although while cases are not being reported daily on the local health agency website, the confirmed cases are still growing.
On October 14, Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services officials announced that technical difficulties were not allowing the local agency from updating the daily case count.
The health agency said that complications on the new platform have created issues that prevent posting data onto the Grays Harbor case count website.
As the county is trading its platform to archive that information and with abundance of caution, access to that information has been temporarily suspended.
During the transition, officials state that health information has not been put at risk.
A temporary alternative solution was found that allowed for the report on Friday, October 23, however, since then it stopped working.
As of Oct. 23, the last day a Facebook post was released noting the case count, officials reported a total case count of 680, including 11 deaths to date connected to the virus.
Officials issued a statement that thanked residents for support as they work on the local technical issues.
The correct account of cases, hospitalizations, deaths and tests are available [in English] at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/DataDashboard.
The county stage as well as information on risk assessment is available [in English] at: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/…/covid-19-risk-assessment…