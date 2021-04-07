GGHI Leader’s Banquet moves to online auction and speaker series
The Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) Annual Leader’s Banquet and Auction will have a new look this year as it moves online.
GGHI announced that in place of the traditional annual Leaders Banquet & Business Recognition Awards, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) is launching a Virtual Community Auction.
This auction will open for bidding on Monday, May 3rd and close on Monday, May 17th, 2021.
The online auction features various items, including baskets, gift certificate packages, overnight getaways and more that has been donated by businesses in the area.
Although the auction is not yet open for bids, the site is live so community members can explore what items are available before opening day and new items are said to be regularly being added to the auction site. .
In conjunction with the auction are the addition of keynote speakers.
Commissioner of Publuic Lands Hilary Franz has been confirmed to speak, presenting May 5th in a moderated discussion with Representative Mike Chapman from the 24th Legislative District.
Residents can register for the virtual presentation through the GGHi website.
Additional speakers are set to be added in the coming weeks and will be added to the GGHI event calendar as they are confirmed.
Businesses or individuals who would like to donate an item can visit the auction website at graysharbor.afrogs.org and click ‘Donate an Item’ on the right side of the screen or contact the GGHI office. Donation items must be received by GGHI by no later than April, 16th to be included. All donors receive recognition on the auction site.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact GGHI at [email protected] or call (360) 532-7888.