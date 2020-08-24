GGHI Business forum focuses on Education, Childcare and Workforce
The August Virtual Business Forum from Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI), will feature a discussion from local leaders on Education, Childcare and Workforce in the Era of COVID-19.
As the school year nears and businesses reopen, the impact of the uncertainty related to both childcare and employment has an effect on local employers and families.
The online meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 25 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Event speakers on this topic will include: Dr. Ed Brewster, Interim President, Grays Harbor College; Manuel Contreras, Policy Advisor, Office of Senator Patty Murray and Jill Bushnell, Policy Advisor, Child Care Collaborative Task Force, Department of Commerce.
The Business Forum will be held via Zoom and is free to attend.
Zoom Meeting details will be emailed one hour before the webinar begins on August 25.
To receive meeting details, RSVP with your name and email through our Smore flyer at www.smore.com/n7ds8-education-childcare-and-workforce or email info@graysharbor.org.
Participant’s audio and video will be turned off, but a Q&A session will take place in the Zoom chat box following the presentations.
Capacity will be limited. RSVP’s must be made by Tuesday, August 25 at 10 a.m.
Please contact GGHI with any questions at (360) 532-7888.