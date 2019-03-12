Friends Landing playground ribbon cutting this week

The Port of Grays Harbor will officially cut the ribbon on new playground facilities at Friends Landing.

On Friday, March 15, the port and other partners will celebrate the completion of new Friends Landing playground equipment and the public is invited.

This celebration coincides with the opening of the 2019 camping season for the Montesano location.

“Reservations are being accepted now and can be made online at friendslanding.org. The two large picnic shelters are free to reserve but fill up quickly.”

Families are invited to the event

Friday, March 15, 2019

4:00PM

Ribbon Cutting & Refreshments

Friends Landing

300 Katon Road

Montesano WA, 98563

RSVPs are appreciated to 360-482-1581 or jmesser@portgrays.org