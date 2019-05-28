Free Fishing Weekend June 8/9

“Free Fishing Weekend” is June 8-9, 2019, when fishing licenses are not required of anyone to fish in Washington.

Free Fishing Weekend in Washington is always the first weekend after the first Monday in June.

Also NOT required on Free Fishing Weekend:

Vehicle Access Pass (which comes with a fishing license)

A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW or Washington State Park lands throughout the weekend, but will be required on DNR lands both days.

Columbia River Salmon/Steelhead Endorsement

Two-Pole Endorsement

All other rules still apply.

While no licenses are required on Free Fishing Weekend, it’s still important to check the regulations for other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect.

Catch record cards, required for some species, are available free at hundreds of sporting goods stores and other license dealers throughout the state.