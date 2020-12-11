Free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Hoquiam
Grays Harbor County Public Health announced that they will be operating a community based COVID-19 testing site this weekend.
On Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13 from 9 AM until 2 PM, residents can get tested at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.
There are no restrictions to be tested for COVID-19 during this community based testing.
This site will be both drive-through and walk-up with no appointment required.
This testing site is open to anyone who needs or wants a COVID-19 test.
Anyone under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by an adult.
A valid phone number and address will be necessary; however, no identification is required.
Support for testing is available in both English and Spanish. No questions regarding immigration status will be asked.
There are no public restrooms at test site locations.
This testing operation has been made possible through CARES funding and the acquisition of Community Based Testing equipment by Grays Harbor County Emergency Management. Staffing will consist of members from Grays Harbor County Public Health (IMT) and local volunteers.
If you have any interest in volunteering at a testing site, please contact our bi-lingual call center at (360) 964-1850.
They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Grays Harbor COVID-19 updates, including current case counts, are available at healthygh.org.