Four Twin Harbor teams make state brackets

After months of preparation and two and a half months of play, four Twin Harbor teams remain alive for a state trophy in the upcoming team competitions. On Saturday, the Montesano football, volleyball, and soccer teams and the Willapa Valley volleyball team learned their seeding and opponents.

Football

On Sunday, the Montesano Bulldogs were announced as the number-7 seed in the best of 16 team tournament. The 10-0, Evergreen League champion Bulldogs will open state play on Friday/Saturday against the number-10 seed Freeman Scotties. Like Montesano, the Scotties are a perennial playoff participant, that posted a 7-3 record. The winner will go on the road for round two to play the winner of the Lakeside-Life Christian game in the quarterfinals.

Soccer

The Montesano soccer team’s quest for a third state trophy and the first championship in program history will start state play on Wednesday against Bellevue Christian. The Bulldogs Evergreen League title and second place finish in the District Four Tournament earned them a number-6 seed in the best of 16 team playoff.

Volleyball

In terms of state qualifiers, Montesano volleyball made it three-for-three for the Bulldogs in team play this fall. The Bulldogs league title and third place finish in district play placed them as the number-16 seed and will play top-seeded Chelan on Friday at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome.

Willapa Valley volleyball was the only “B” school to qualify for state out of the Twin Harbor competitors. As the number-17 seed, the Viking ladies will play a qualifier against number-16 DeSales, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Oakesdale on Wednesday.