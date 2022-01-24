Four Ocean Shores residents step forward to fill vacancy

The Ocean Shores City Council is poised to select their new councilperson tonight.
When Mayor Jon Martin took his role replacing Crystal Dingler following her death, his council position became empty.
At their regular meeting, the current councilmembers will interview all four candidates who submitted letters of interest to fill the vacancy.
Those candidates are Patrick Daugherty, Gregory Cox, Ed Schroll, and Alison Cline.
Daugherty noted that he moved to Ocean Shores in 2018 with his family. His vision for Ocean Shores is said to involve transparency, safety, clean waterways, availability of proper medical care, and other items.
Cox states that he has been a registered voter in Ocean Shores since 2015, but a property owner since 2004. He states that he wants to help Ocean Shores in any way he can “to get things done with genuine regard for public and other agency interests”.
Schroll stated in his letter that he has been a full-time resident of Ocean Shores since 2012, and said the main goal he has for seeking a seat is that he believes that “residents and city leaders must work together” to find solutions.
Cline, in her letter, said that she became a permanent resident in 2015, but has owned property since 2007. An educator with two masters degrees, she has done a number of other local community service work within the city.
At the meeting, all four candidates will have the opportunity to speak to the council.
After hearing from all four, the city council will enter into executive session before returning and selecting the newest councilmember.