Four arrested following drug-related search warrant

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared details about recent arrests related to drug activity in the south end of the county.

According to officials, in the early hours of Friday, September 8th, the Pacific County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in Seaview connected to an ongoing investigation into fentanyl and other controlled substances that were being transported to, and sold in, Pacific County.

Suspected fentanyl, paraphernalia indicative of drug sales, and multiple firearms were located during the search.

Four people at the home were arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for various drug and firearm related charges.

Items seized:

184 counterfeit pills (fentanyl)

8.49 grams of fentanyl powder

5 firearms

Charges for the individuals arrested have been forwarded to the Pacific County Prosecutors Office.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided by the agency as they are available.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

The Pacific County Drug Task Force is made up of Law Enforcement Officers from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, and South Bend Police Department. This investigation, as well as several previous investigations, was successful in part from information received by the community. The PCDTF can be contacted at [email protected] and 360-642-9300 ext. 2847 (sources may remain confidential).