Forms available for weather-related home/business damage that could lead to assistance

Residents who saw damage to their home or business during recent weather events are encouraged to submit that information for possible aid.
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is currently collecting damage assessments for the recent flood events.
Forms are available on the county website to report damage for homes, rental or second homes, as well as businesses.
Damage reports should not be combined for different properties into one form. A seperate form should be filled out for each location where damage occurred.
This data from residents helps Grays Harbor County support a request for aid from Washington State and the Federal Government.
These forms are the first step in being able to receive aid in our county. Emergency Management states that at this point, there is no guarantee that aid will be received.
If the damage occurred outside of Grays Harbor County, please contact that county to report.
For further assistance, please call (360) 249-3911.