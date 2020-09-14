Foodball will be a team effort for 2020; will not include food donation
Foodball will be a collaborative effort this year instead of a competition, and it will not include food donations,.
In a joint release from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Foodball advisors Ashley Kohlmeier and Katie Barr, they have announced that “due to the guidelines put forth at the state, local, and district levels”, Hoquiam and Aberdeen High Schools will combine our efforts for Foodball 2020.
In their release, they say that each school recognizes that there is still a need in our community to support the local food banks-, and this year it might be more imperative than ever.
They add that the change this year is because of a need to prioritize the safety of everyone involved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 2020, the ASB programs from each high school will work together to collect monetary donations during the originally scheduled dates of Foodball: Friday, October 30th – Monday, November 9th.
Each organization that has previously received donations from either school will be given a portion of the total collected.
No food donations will be accepted this year.
“We recognize that this decision is potentially disappointing for students, families, and community members. We ask for your support in our efforts, and encourage you to donate beginning October 30th. “
More details will be released as the event approaches.