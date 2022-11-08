Foodball 2022 totals

The 42nd annual Foodball has come to an end, and the schools topped their 2021 totals.

At the Grays Harbor PUD on Monday night, students, staff, and supporters of both the Aberdeen and Hoquiam high schools joined together for the final weigh-in to see how their efforts came out.

In the announcement of totals, advisors Katie Barr and Ashley Kohlmeier made the announcement of the totals while flanked by the school mascots.



The combined total of the schools resulted in 5,676 lbs of food donated and $145,174.45.

The donations will result in a total of 1,457,420.50 lbs counted, once the funds are used by Coastal Harvest to purchase food for local food banks.

This is the third year of a combined event.

In 2021, the schools brought in a tabulated 1,050,146.90, with the pandemic limited 2020 total being 656,399.50 lbs.

Since October 28, the students have been canvassing in front of local businesses and holding both separate and joint events to reach the weigh-in.