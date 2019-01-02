Flood Watch and High Wind Watch issued for Grays Harbor

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and a High Wind Watch for our county.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management tells KXRO that a Flood Watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

Heavy rain in the Olympics Wednesday night and Thursday are expected to cause significant rises on rivers specifically but not limited to the Satsop River.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

Southeast winds of 25-40 mph with gusts of 55-60 mph are expected.

A prolonged period of windy conditions will develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night or Friday.

While it appears that the strongest winds will occur for a few hours on Thursday, there is some uncertainty concerning their timing.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will be monitoring the situation and will update their information if anything changes.