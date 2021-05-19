Five Star Dealerships’ Sand And Sawdust Festival – June 25-27, 2021
The Five Star Dealerships’ Sand & Sawdust Festival is moving ahead for a 2021 date.
In a release from the Ocean Shores/North Beach Chamber of Commerce, they tell KXRO that the annual event will occur in 2021, and they are inviting the public to participate as both spectators and potential vendors.
The Five Star Dealerships’ Sand & Sawdust Festival is currently set for June 25-27, 2021.
This free festival at the Ocean Shores Convention Center is intended to celebrate both the forests and the beaches of the Washington State coast and the Olympic Peninsula.
During the 3-day event, at the Convention Center, the festival will feature a Chainsaw Art Show and Auction.
The chamber says that 25 carvers will be creating pieces for the daily auction, and more than 40 vendor booths will include food, a beer garden and bar, and live music.
While chainsaw carving happens inland, on the beach will be a Sandcastle Building Contest on Saturday.
The release states that Form Finders of Olympia will be building one of their signature sculptures Friday, conducting a sandcastle workshop on Saturday morning. The group will also be there to advise and encourage the teams.
Teams of any size or composition can sign up on the event website, at the Festival, or Saturday morning on the beach.
Also on the beach is the Sand Drawing Celebration by Justin the Circler, Friday and Saturday.
“Watch as the artists make amazing large geometric drawings in the sand, to be washed away by the next tide. Justin will offer a free class on Friday and Saturday morning, so everyone can make their own sand drawings – on 6 miles of beach!”
According to the chamber, the Chainsaw Art Show and Auction is one of the largest in the Northwest. This year it feaures 25 carvers and over three days, there will be 100 or more chainsaw sculptures created, with an auction each day.
“Watch the artists at work, then purchase your favorite creations. We have international, pro, and semi-pro artists coming from all over the world – Argentina, Australia, California, Oregon, and the Northwest — all to celebrate this amazing art form. Friday and Saturday the program includes the audience favorite “quick carve” at 11am. The live auctions are Friday and Saturday, beginning at 5pm and Sunday at 2pm. The auctions typically last 3-4 hours.”
The Festival begins on Friday June 25th, 11am-6pm, Saturday June 26, 10am-6pm and runs through Sunday June 27th,10am-4pm.
Activities will be taking place place at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, located at 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, surrounding parking lots, and on the beach.
This event is rain or shine.