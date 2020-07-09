Five new COVID-19 cases added to Grays Harbor count Wednesday
Grays Harbor, WA – Five new cases of COVID-19 were added to Grays Harbor’s total yesterday.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Social Services posted an update last night saying that five new cases were reported Wednesday.
They said that the case investigations have been completed.
Wednesday’s reported cases bring the count for July to 13 and the total for Grays Harbor to 39.
There were two reported COVID-19 cases in March, 10 in April, five in May, and nine reported cases in June.
Find more information at http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19 and the Grays Harbor Public Health and Social Services Facebook page.