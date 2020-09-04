Fishing in Westport is increasing beginning today
Westport, WA – WDFW – Fishing in Westport is increasing beginning today through the end of the month.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells KXRO that the Chinook limit is increasing at Westport and it will be open for salmon fishing 7 days per week.
They say that anglers may retain up to two Chinook as part of their two-salmon daily limit in Marine Area 2 effective September 4 through September 30.
According to the WDFW, sufficient quota remains for Chinook and coho in Marine Area 2 to allow fishing seven days per week and to allow retention of more than one Chinook salmon in the daily limit.
Anglers must release wild coho and the Grays Harbor control zone remains closed.
Marine Areas 1 and 4 remain closed as well, but Marine Area 3 remains open daily through September 30.
Marine Area 2 near Westport will also open for an additional all-depth halibut day on Friday, Sept. 11.
This opening is in addition to days already proposed to be open.
The WDFW says that prior to the start of the recreational halibut season, additional days were identified that could be opened if recreational halibut catch was tracking slower than expected in Marine Areas 1 (Ilwaco/Chinook) and 2 (Westport). Those days were Aug. 28, Sept. 4, and Sept. 11.
Last week, after reviewing catch to date, it was clear that there was enough quota remaining to open both Marine Area 1 and Marine Area 2 on Friday, Sept. 4, and Marine Area 1 on Friday, Sept. 11.
However, managers needed more catch information before ensuring Marine Area 2 could also open on Sept. 11 without risk of exceeding the quota.
Weather has been poor in many areas during the last couple of weeks, resulting in fewer halibut trips and lower catch.
Consequently, there is enough Washington sport quota remaining to add this additional all-depth fishing day in Marine Area 2.