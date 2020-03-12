      Weather Alert

First Presumptive Positive Case of COVID-19 at Grays Harbor Community Hospital

Mar 12, 2020 @ 7:49am

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital Grays Harbor Community Hospital (GHCH) was notified Wednesday of the first positive COVID-19 test for a Grays Harbor County resident. COVID-19 is the illness caused by novel coronavirus. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a Grays Harbor County resident who had visited King County in February. The […]

The post First Presumptive Positive Case of COVID-19 at Grays Harbor Community Hospital appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

