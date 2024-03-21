Firewood gathering to open at Coho Campground

The Olympic National Forest announced that they will allow current Personal-use Firewood Permit holders to collect downed wood at Coho Campground along Wynoochee Lake, March 22, 23, and 24.

The opportunity is open to current Personal-use Firewood Permit Holders, while closed to commercial permit holders.

The collection can be done on 150 downed trees.

“No standing timber can be cut!”

The opening for this collection can only take place on March 22, 23, and 24 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The campground may close early once all the downed viable wood is collected.

Permit holders are asked to park only in designated parking areas and use precaution when collecting wood as there may be multiple collectors in an area.

Concessionaire staff from D5, who operate the campground, will be on-site and Forest Service staff may periodically patrol to ensure permits are valid and collection regulations are being followed.

Firewood collection is not normally allowed within campgrounds on National Forests. This is a unique opportunity for Personal-use Firewood Permit holders to access downed timber in a campground.

Recreation staff and volunteers from the Washington Trails Association and the Grays Harbor Chapter of the Back Country Horseman performed typical maintenance on the campground earlier this month which led to many downed trees. The trees were downed to ensure safety and maintain campground standards in preparation for the upcoming camping season.

Due to the quantity of downed timber, the decision was made to allow public collection as a way to provide firewood to permit holders, while helping the Forest Service clean up the campground, and save tax-payer dollars on the removal and disposal of the downed trees.

The Forest Service allows Personal-use Firewood Permit Holders to collect up to 6 cords per calendar year for free. The wood can be used for personal firewood, but not for resale. Permits are valid for one calendar year.

Additional conditions and restrictions can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5405381.pdf