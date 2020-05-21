Fire hydrant flushing in Hoquiam will begin on June 1st.
According to the City of Hoquiam, hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin the week of June 1st 2020 and will continue through the end of August.
The Hoquiam distribution system contains 61 miles of pipe, it is expected that it will take approximately 45 days to complete the flushing.
The City and the Public Works Department established a preventative maintenance program that has them cleaning and checking lines yearly as well as checking fire hydrants throughout the city.
Crews will operate the hydrants “to create high velocity flows that scour and clean the inside of waterlines”.
Flushing the hydrants will loosen minerals and any other materials that may have accumulated in the lines and there may be some discoloration or a change in water pressure while flushing is being done in the area.
The City says that the materials that cause the discoloration are not harmful to your health.
Residents may also notice water flowing along the gutter line of the street and entering storm drains during the work.
The city recommends that residents ensure tap water is running clear before using it for drinking, cooking or clothes washing.
If you see some coloring or sediment in their water, they say to let the water flow for 5-15 minutes clear their plumbing before using it for drinking, cooking or clothes washing..
Flushing hours will be 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
For any questions or concerns, contact Public Works Superintendent Chris McMullen at (360) 538-3966 or cmcmullen@cityofhoquiam.com.