Final State Park Free Days of 2021 are coming this month

Washington State Parks, Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will offer free entrance to state lands on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 26.
As with all Free Days, visitors to Washington state lands will not need a Discover Pass to access parks on these days.
This opportunity applies to all visitor parking on DNR and WDFW lands and in day-use areas at Washington state parks.
November 11 honors Veterans Day, which is also a state and federal holiday. Friday, Nov. 26 is the day after Thanksgiving.
The November dates are the final free days in 2021.
The full list of designated free days for 2022 will be announced next month.
About the Discover Pass
State lands free days align with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 to $35 annually, or $10 to $11.50 for a one-day visit, depending on point of purchase. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR. The Discover Pass legislation directed State Parks to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.
The Discover Pass provides daytime access to state parks and day and overnight access to DNR and WDFW lands. When staying overnight at a state park, visitors are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations and day access is included in the overnight camping fee.
The three state lands agencies urge visitors to stay safe and recreate responsibly: