Excessive Heat and Red Flag warnings issued for hot weather to start week

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for Coastal Washington through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service and NOAA are warning of dangerously hot conditions for Washington, up and down the coast.

Temperatures are being projected at 85 to 100 degrees for today, with the direct coastal cities seeing highs on the lower end and heat rising the further inland you get into Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to be mostly 65 to 70, though 55 to 65 near beaches.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in place until 11pm on Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of the eastern half of the counties, with humidity as low as 26 percent and the area at a 6 or higher on the Haines Index, indicating high potential for large plume dominated fire growth.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly.

A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior.

Officials warn that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly when working or participating in outdoor activities.

Those outside should take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets are not to be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

From NWS/NOAA:

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon or wa211.org in Washington.