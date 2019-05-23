Elma’s Kevin Pine is new GHC Women’s Wrestling coach

A Grays Harbor native was selected as the new Grays Harbor College Women’s Wrestling coach.

GHC announced that former Elma resident Kevin Pine has been named as the new head wrestling coach for the GHC women’s wrestling program.

Pine takes over from previous head coach, Zhang Fan, who took a position as the women’s wrestling program at Simpson University in Redding, CA.

Pine grew up in Elma and has been residing in Las Vegas, NV since 2006.

Preciously, Pine coached the Elma High School wrestling team, as well as coach at Central Washington University and other teams.

Pine told the college that he is excited to move back to the area.

WRESTLING BIO

Washington State Champion 86 / 3x State Placer

4x Canadian National Placer / ‘88 Canadian National Greco Roman Champion

1994 NAIA All-American at Central Washington U. (5th place)

10x Masters Freestyle National Champion/ 7x Masters Greco Roman National Champion

7x Veteran/Masters World Medalist, 2018 Veteran World Champion 88kg

COACHING BIO