Earthquake reported, and then un-reported, this morning
An earthquake may have happened this morning.
Grays Harbor Emergency Management says that they were notified at 3am this morning of an earthquake north of Aberdeen.
They said that shortly after, they received a notice that the alert was cancelled by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
While the United States Geological Survey first reported a 3.2 magnitude quake, 21 miles NW of Ocean Shores just before 3am, that event has since been deleted.
There are no reports of damage and no reports of anyone having felt the earthquake.
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will provide more information, if it becomes available.