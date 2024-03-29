Early morning tent fire within homeless encampment

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that around 2 am this morning, an officer on patrol discovered a tent in the 300-block of E. State Street with black smoke emitting from the inside.

According to APD, as the officer went to investigate, the tent became fully engulfed in flames.

As the officer began to evacuate people from the immediate area, the fire spread, and what appeared to be fireworks, propane tanks, and what seemed to be live ammunition began to explode from within the fire.

The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Currently, the person(s) responsible and the cause of the fire are unknown.

There were no reported injuries.