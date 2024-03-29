KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Early morning tent fire within homeless encampment

March 29, 2024 8:07AM PDT
Share
Early morning tent fire within homeless encampment
Photo from Aberdeen Police Department

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that around 2 am this morning, an officer on patrol discovered a tent in the 300-block of E. State Street with black smoke emitting from the inside. 

According to APD, as the officer went to investigate, the tent became fully engulfed in flames. 

As the officer began to evacuate people from the immediate area, the fire spread, and what appeared to be fireworks, propane tanks, and what seemed to be live ammunition began to explode from within the fire. 

The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. 

Currently, the person(s) responsible and the cause of the fire are unknown. 

There were no reported injuries.

Also On KXRO

1

Fatality accident after vehicle goes into beach river
2

Two arrested in connection to homicide investigation after body found near Cosmopolis
3

Grays Harbor/Pacific included in extreme winter weather proclamation
4

More fish habitat projects will impact travel throughout the Olympic Peninsula
5

South Bend woman killed, two children injured, in Hwy 101 accident