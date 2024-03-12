DUI pursuit ends in the Zelasko Park grass after multiple hit-and-runs

According to the Aberdeen Police Department on March 10, at approximately 1535 hrs, an off-duty Aberdeen Officer was driving to work when he witnessed a vehicle with severe lane travel.

APD says that the officer called in the possible DUI to a traffic officer who was in the area.

When the traffic officer observed the vehicle enter the City of Aberdeen, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Wishkah Street.

When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled westbound.

APD says that the officer was able to establish reasonable suspicion for DUI and the pursuit was authorized under current state law.

While attempting to elude the police vehicle, the suspect hit two occupied vehicles.

The suspect attempted to turn north onto F Street from Heron Street at a high rate of speed losing control and jumping the sidewalk sending the vehicle into the grass at Zelasko Park.

The female driver was arrested for attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of occupied Hit and Run, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence.

A Drug Recognition Officer was called to the scene and determined the driver to be under the influence of illegal drugs.

No injuries were reported from the collisions.