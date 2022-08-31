Dublanko waived in Seahawks roster cut

As part of the reduction of the Seattle Seahawks to bring their roster to 53 as of Tuesday, Aberdeen’s Joel Dublanko has been waived.

The Seahawks reduced their roster by making a number of cuts beyond Dublanko, which included releasing veteran cornerback Justin Coleman, waiving 21 players and placing rookie linebacker Tyreke Smith on injured reserve.

The Seahawks noted that the roster established on cut day is unlikely to be the same one that they will have for its Week 1 game.

That being said, there was not an indication that Dublanko or any of the other players waived would be added back to the roster.

The Seahawks, and every other NFL team, will be looking at waivers throughout the league to add players to bolster their ranks.

Dublanko and the other released players may be placed on the practice squad to continue working with the team.

In their announcement, the Seahawks did note that they currently have only one backup inside linebacker behind Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton, veteran Nick Bellore, who can also handle fullback duties.

Even if the Seahawks weren’t to add to that position, they could elevate a player from the practice squad on gameday to create depth.

That could provide an opportunity for former Aberdeen Bobcat Dublanko to regain a place on the roster.

Dublanko had been signed to the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent earlier this year before being waived in May.

Here is the full list of moves:

Released

CB Justin Coleman

Waived

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

S Marquise Blair

LB Joel Dublanko

QB Jacob Eason

T Greg Eiland

WR Aaron Fuller

DT Jarrod Hewitt

WR Cade Johnson

LB Vi Jones

WR Kevin Kassis

TE Tyler Mabry

WR Bo Melton

LB Tanner Muse

S Scott Nelson

T Liam Ryan

C Dakoda Shepley

WR Freddie Swain

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Lakiem Williams

S Deontai Wiliams

Waived/Injured

RB Josh Johnson

Placed on Injured Reserve

LB Tyreke Smith

Seahawks Full 53-man Roster:

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running Back (4): Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, Kenneth Walker III

Receiver (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young

Tight End (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe, Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Austin Blythe, Kyle Fuller

Defensive Line (7): Poona Ford, Al Woods, Bryan Mone, Myles Adams, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, L.J. Collier

Linebacker (8): Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Joshua Onujiogu

Cornerback (6): Coby Bryant, Artie Burns, Sidney Jones IV, Michael Jackson, Tariq Woolen, John Reid

Safety (5): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Josh Jones, Ryan Neal, Joey Blount

Specialists (3): P Michael Dickson, K Jason Myers, LS Tyler Ott