Drug related search warrant leads to 4 Aberdeen arrests
Four people were arrested after a Grays Harbor Drug Task Force search warrant was executed in Aberdeen.
According to a release, the local DTF, along with several officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department, executed the search warrant for drugs in the 200 block of West 3rd Street in Aberdeen.
The residence is directly across the street from McDermoth Elementary School.
Following the warrant, four people were arrested as officers seized heroin, methamphetamine, scheduled drugs without a prescription, a handgun, cash, and a vehicle.
Three of the people were arrested on warrants, but the release states that some of them may be charged with drug related crimes.
Those three arrested were all Aberdeen men, ages 32, 37, & 40.
Another 40-year-old Aberdeen man was arrested just prior to the search warrant on unrelated charges and faces drug trafficking charges as well as the enhancement for selling drugs within 1000 feet of a school.
This is still an ongoing investigation and the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force is still looking to speak with some other “persons of interest”.
If you know of drug related crimes occurring in your neighborhood, please contact your local law enforcement agency through our local Dispatch Center at 360-533-8765 or the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force directly at 360-249-3050.