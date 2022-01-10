Drug bust at apartment across the street from McDermoth Elementary

A drug bust last week brought two arrests across the street from an elementary school.
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force issued a report stating that they worked alongside the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments, as well as the Grays Sheriff’s Office to serve the search warrant as part of an on-going investigation of methamphetamines and heroin distribution.
The search warrant was executed at an apartment complex directly across the street from the McDermoth Elementary School playground in Aberdeen.
Methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl pills were all seized during the search, along with cash believed to be from the illegal drug sales.
According to officials, this same apartment was also the location of a prior search warrant served on December 22, 2021 by the GHDTF.
Two men were arrested, a 53-year-old and 55-year-old, both of Aberdeen.
Both were booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for VUCSA Delivery/Trafficking.
“As a reminder the GHDTF Tip Line phone number is 360-500-4141. The GHDTF is dedicated to the fight against drugs that poison our community.”