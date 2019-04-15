Draft updates to 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness open for comment

The draft Grays Harbor Plan to Address Homelessness is now available for public comment.

In an effort to fulfill a 2018 legislative requirement, Grays Harbor County has been updating their “10 Year Plan to End Homelessness” and is asking for input.

The county has updated their plan following community outreach, incorporating information and making updated as needed.

“The County has conducted extensive outreach throughout our community to present information about what is required in the plan update, how the plan update will impact available funding, and where there is flexibility in the plan to incorporate stakeholder input.”

Following that feedback, they have developed a DRAFT plan update, which is now available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing for public comment from April 12 – 26.

The final version of the plan update will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners for their review and adoption in early May 2019. The final plan will not only set the collaborative and unified community vision for addressing homelessness, it also, by law, is the road map for how local homeless housing funds can and will be invested.

Housing Stakeholder Coalition meeting to review and discuss set for Monday, April 22 from 9 – 11am in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building (2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen).

The April 22 meeting will focus on reviewing, clarifying, and providing any additional feedback on the DRAFT Grays Harbor plan to address homelessness (2019-2024).

The meeting will also include updates in the following areas:

2019-2021 RFP for Homeless Housing Funding Update on the continuum of services for homeless youth and young adults



For more information, contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 or clentz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

A meeting calendar and materials from previous meetings are also available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.