Downed plane in Grays Harbor

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says that a pilot crashed his plane on a logging road approximately 1.2 miles from SR 109 off the 4600 line this week.

According to a REPORT from GHSO, the FAA told them that a pilot was flying a small passenger plane in the area and suffered engine problems. The plane was brought down on a logging road, striking a stump and burning. At that point, according to the report, the pilot left the area.

Deputies learned of the accident on April 3, although the accident occurred April 1. The FAA reported to GHSO that the pilot reported the accident to them on April 2.

“The Sheriff’s Office had not been advised of the incident by the FAA when it occurred.”

Deputies responded to the area and found the plane completely burnt.

In there investigation, GHSO says that the pilot advised the wing and windshield were damaged in the landing and the he and the plane were covered in fuel. When the pilot reported the accident the following day, he reportedly did not mention a fire.

The pilot was unavailable for contact and NTSB have scheduled an investigation to take place next Wednesday.

Additional details of the incident are limited at this point.