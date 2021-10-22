DOJ awards more than $6 million in grants to provide victim services

Seattle, WA DOJ– Twelve tribal communities and various sexual assault and domestic violence treatment providers have been awarded DOJ grants totaling more than $6 million to support services to victims.
The funding is from DOJ Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) and the Office of Violence against Women (OVW).
This includes over $350,000 for the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe.
“As we observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is important to highlight the good work being done to assist victims of violence, sexual assault, and child abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “These funds are targeted at culturally appropriate services for communities that for too long have been ignored and marginalized.”
The Washington State Native American Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault was awarded $341,347 to increase awareness and enhance response to sexual assault and domestic violence in tribal communities. Individual tribes also received funding aimed at victim services including:
The Tulalip Tribes received a $421,267 grant specifically for services to child victims of sexual assault and abuse.
Harborview Medical Center received $499,999 in funding under the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program to develop services in rural areas. The Rural Program funds projects that implement, expand, and establish cooperative efforts among law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim service providers, and other related parties to investigate and prosecute incidents of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking; provide treatment, advocacy, counseling, legal assistance, or other victim services to victims in rural communities; or develop or strengthen programs addressing sexual assault, such as Sexual Assault Response Teams.
API CHAYA received $300,000 in funding under the Culturally Specific Services for Victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program. The funding is to support culturally specific community-based organizations in addressing the critical needs of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking victims in a manner that affirms a victim’s culture.
Detailed information on use of the grant money is available from the recipient or via web resources here: https://www.justice.gov/grants