Diabetes education to be offered in Aberdeen, Elma, and now Ocean Shores
Elma, WA – Diabetes education is available at three Grays Harbor locations this fall through the WSU Extension Office.
In a release from WSU Extension Educator Chris Koehler, she tells KXRO that the local WSU Extension is offering the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) in three Grays Harbor County locations this fall.
For the first time, classes will be held in Ocean Shores, joining classes in Aberdeen and Elma.
“This program has been proven effective in delaying diabetes by encouraging participants to increase their physical activity level and lose a modest amount of weight as well.”
Koehler says that the Diabetes Prevention Program is a year-long program that begins with 16 weekly sessions, followed by biweekly and then monthly meetings to help maintain the new lifestyle changes. The program is said to cover a variety of subjects including: healthy eating habits, motivational techniques, suggested ways to include light physical activity and tips on how to manage stress.
“The group setting helps provide support for all participants as you learn that others are facing similar lifestyle challenges. Sometimes change can be daunting, but when you are with peers learning to make some of the same choices, it becomes easier. Maybe even fun. Together the group members can celebrate successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.”
The report states that follow-up studies on participants of past Diabetes Prevention Programs have shown that those who participated in this program have been able to delay the development of diabetes – even 3 to 10 years out from their initial participation in the classes.
Three different class series will be offered this fall. Tuesday evenings, starting October 15 in Aberdeen from 5:30 to 6:30 PM; Wednesday evenings, starting October 16, 5:30-6:30 PM in Elma; or Friday mornings starting October 18, in Ocean Shores from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Preregistration is required for all classes. Registration deadline is October 11, 2019.
This class is available at no charge if you’re at risk for developing diabetes. We will accept participant donations to help off-set the program costs. To enroll in the program, or for more information call Chris Koehler at 360-482-2934 or email: koehler@wsu.edu.
To see if you’re at risk, visit our website at: http://extension.wsu.edu/graysharbor .
Requests for reasonable accommodation need to be made two weeks prior to the program. Please make all requests to WSU Extension 360-482-2934.