Details released on administrative leave of GH Fire #5 Chief

New details have been released following the placement of Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Chief Dan Prater on paid administrative leave.

According to a statement from GHFD #5 Commission Chair Jim Crisp, Chief Prater was placed on the leave for an internal investigation of the districts financial records.

He says that during the internal investigation it was found that Chief Prater used public funds for personal use and acceptance of Vacation Leave pay beyond the amounts earned.

Crisp says that the matter has been turned over to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s office and the State Auditor’s office has also been notified.

“Grays Harbor Fire District #5 is cooperating fully with both agencies.”

During the investigation Battalion Chief Adam Fullbright will continue to serve as the acting Chief.

Additional information is not available at this time pending the active investigation.