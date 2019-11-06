Details released on Aberdeen homeless charges settlement
Aberdeen, WA – Charges against the City of Aberdeen related to their response to local homeless residents have been dismissed, according to a release from the city.
In the release from Mayor Erik Larson, it states that on November 1, 2019, Judge Ronald B. Leighton of the US District Court for the
Western District of Washington signed an agreed order dismissing the claims brought against the City of Aberdeen “with prejudice”.
The release states that as part of the agreed order, the plaintiffs signed a settlement agreement with the City of Aberdeen that includes a number of items.
- The City will pay $45,000 for complete settlement of the lawsuit, including all claims for damages, costs and attorney’s fees, upon receipt of signed release and hold harmless agreements signed by each current plaintiff plus three additional potential plaintiffs. The City’s insurance provider has agreed to this amount and made payment on behalf of the City.
- The City will provide space in the Temporary Alternative Shelter Location for all unsheltered plaintiffs, including those currently sheltered there, until March 15th, 2020 so long as they abide by the rules of the Location. These sites are being held through Friday November 8, and then may be made available to other unsheltered persons in Aberdeen.
- The City will replace the existing tents with WeatherHYDE tents as planned, no later than 10 days following delivery. If the WeatherHYDE tents are not provided before November 28th, a warming area will be provided; due to cold weather conditions, this area is already implemented.
The City says that it believes it would have prevailed on the facts and that they have accepted this settlement as a reasonable alternative to litigation “that would take more than a year to conclude” and they say would have resulted in “significant legal expenses” before a resolution would be reached.
“The City will continue to work with our partners to improve the response to the homelessness crisis in our community. We are committed to solutions which provide adequate shelter to those most vulnerable and reduce the impacts to our neighborhoods and businesses.”