DeSales sends Valley volleyball home from state

The Willapa Valley volleyball season came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday morning, as the Vikes fell to DeSales 3-2 in the play-in match of the 1B State Tournament in Yakima. After the first two games, the score was knotted at 1-1 with both teams winning by comfortable margins. The final three games were played in a manner befitting an elimination match. Valley took the third set 25-22 and were one victory away from the round of 16, but the Irish were up to the task, winning the fourth set by the narrowest of margins, 27-25, forcing the teams into a deciding fifth set. In a back-and-forth affair, the Irish prevailed again, winning by a final of 15-13, to send the Vikings home for the season.