Delays – March 5, 2024

March 5, 2024 6:04AM PST
Delays – March 5, 2024
-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

North Beach SD: 2 hours late start due to icy road conditions.

Ocosta SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. Due to local weather condition(s); please drive with care.

Pacific Co. School Districts:

N/A

 

