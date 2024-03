-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Lake Quinault SD: Closed Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. Due to current weather condition(s): School start time 10:30a. Please drive with care. Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late

Pacific Co. School Districts:

N/A

Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union