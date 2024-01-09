Delays – January 9, 2024
January 9, 2024 6:23AM PST
-This post updated as new information is released-
Grays Harbor School Districts:
Central Park Elementary: 2 Hours Late. Central Park Elementary School will be operating on a 2-hour late start for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 due to a power outage. Central Park Pre-School is canceled.
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
North Beach SD: Pacific Beach Elementary School is closing due to power outage. Students are being transported home by bus.
Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. 10:30 school start time, due to local weather conditions.
Wishkah SD: 2 Hours Late, due to power outage.
Pacific Co. School Districts:
N/A
