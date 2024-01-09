KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Delays – January 9, 2024

January 9, 2024 6:23AM PST
-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Central Park Elementary: 2 Hours Late. Central Park Elementary School will be operating on a 2-hour late start for Tuesday, January 9, 2024 due to a power outage. Central Park Pre-School is canceled.

Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

North Beach SD: Pacific Beach Elementary School is closing due to power outage. Students are being transported home by bus.

Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. 10:30 school start time, due to local weather conditions.

Wishkah SD: 2 Hours Late, due to power outage.

 

Pacific Co. School Districts:

N/A

