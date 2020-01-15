Delays for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Grays Harbor Co. Schools:
Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool. Icy road conditions. Early dismissal in place prior to weather conditions.
Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Elma SD: No out-of-district transportation
Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool.
Mary M. Knight SD: Regular Wednesday schedule of one hour delay. Staff professional development canceled.
Montesano SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool. No out-of-district transportation
St. Mary SD: 2 Hours Late. No pre-K. Doors open at 9:45am.
Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late.
Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late for Aberdeen Raymond, and Ilwaco campus. Do not come to campus before 9:30am. Classes before 10am are cancelled.
Pacific Co. Schools.
Raymond SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool. AM Buses on snow routes. No breakfast.
South Bend SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool.
Willapa SD: 2 Hours Late. No AM Preschool.
