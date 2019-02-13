Delays for Wednesday, February 13
Updated as necessary
Timberland Regional Library
Grays Harbor:
- West Grays Harbor libraries open regular hours: Aberdeen, Amanda Park, Hoquiam, and Westport
- East Grays Harbor libraries open limited hours, noon to 4:00 p.m.: Elma, McCleary, and Oakville
- Montesano still closed due to construction
Pacific County:
- All Pacific county libraries open regular hours: Ilwaco, Naselle, Ocean Park, Raymond, and South Bend
Schools
Grays Harbor:
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mary M. Knight SD: Closed
McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late
Pacific County :
