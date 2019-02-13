STREAMING
Delays for Wednesday, February 13
By KXRO News
Feb 12, 2019 @ 7:08 PM

Delays for Wednesday, February 13
Updated as necessary

Timberland Regional Library

Grays Harbor:
  • West Grays Harbor libraries open regular hours: Aberdeen, Amanda Park, Hoquiam, and Westport
  • East Grays Harbor libraries open limited hours, noon to 4:00 p.m.: Elma, McCleary, and Oakville
  • Montesano still closed due to construction
Pacific County:
  • All Pacific county libraries open regular hours: Ilwaco, Naselle, Ocean Park, Raymond, and South Bend

 

Schools
Grays Harbor:
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mary M. Knight SD: Closed
McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late

Pacific County :

