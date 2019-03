Delays for Thursday, March 7, 2019

Updated as necessary

Grays Harbor:

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Elma SD: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus 412 on snow route. Bus leaves Prairie Mart at 9:20.Lake Quinault SD: 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool transportation.

Mary M. Knight SD: CLOSED

McCleary SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Montesano SD: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Satsop SD: 3 Hours Late

St. Mary’s School: 2 Hours Late, No Pre-K, No Morning ESS, Doors Open at 9:45

Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late

Wishkah Valley SD: CLOSED

Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late. All Campuses Open at 10am. Do Not Report to Campus Until 9:30am.

8-9 am & 9-10am classes are cancelled.

7:30am-11:50am classes will run 10am-11:50.

9am-11:30am classes will run 10-11:30.

Pacific County:

These updates brought to you courtesy of Our Community Credit Union