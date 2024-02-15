KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Delays – February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024 5:46AM PST
Share
Delays – February 15, 2024
Image created by KXRO

-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool.

St. Mary School: 2 Hours late. No preschool or Pre-K. Doors open at 9:45

Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late No breakfast. Gates open at 10:10

Elma SD: Closed

Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Lake Quinault SD: Closed due to water issue, No preschool

Mary M. Knight SD: Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

McCleary SD: Closed

Montesano SD: 3 Hours Late

Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late. No Breakfast Served. No Before School Program

Rochester SD: Closed due to power outages

Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. Start time 10:30a; drive with caution.

Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late

Grays Harbor College: 8am-9am and 9am-10am classes are cancelled. 8am-noon classes run 10am-noon. Classes after 10 are on normal schedule.

Pacific Co. School Districts:

Willapa Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

 

Breaking News brought to you by Our Community Credit Union

Logo from Our Community Credit Union

Also On KXRO

1

Two arrests made at Aberdeen home following Grays Harbor Drug Task Force bust
2

WSDOT provides update on fish passage road work in East Grays Harbor
3

Plan extra travel time for daytime road work on US 12 near Montesano Feb. 6
4

All local school levies currently passing; not all secure wins
5

Clam digging returns to coastal beaches on Feb. 6