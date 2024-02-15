Delays – February 15, 2024

-This post updated as new information is released-

Grays Harbor School Districts:

Aberdeen SD: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. St. Mary School: 2 Hours late. No preschool or Pre-K. Doors open at 9:45 Cosmopolis SD: 2 Hours Late No breakfast. Gates open at 10:10 Elma SD: Closed Hoquiam SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Lake Quinault SD: Closed due to water issue, No preschool Mary M. Knight SD: Closed, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation McCleary SD: Closed Montesano SD: 3 Hours Late Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late. No Breakfast Served. No Before School Program Rochester SD: Closed due to power outages Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes Taholah SD: 2 Hours Late. Start time 10:30a; drive with caution. Wishkah Valley SD: 2 Hours Late Grays Harbor College: 8am-9am and 9am-10am classes are cancelled. 8am-noon classes run 10am-noon. Classes after 10 are on normal schedule.

Pacific Co. School Districts:

Willapa Valley SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

