Deer causes accident on Highway 12

Jul 1, 2020 @ 7:16am

Montesano, WA – Four people including a child avoided serious injury after a deer caused an accident on highway 12.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just after 7:00 p.m. last night a 35 year old Westport woman was heading west on Highway 12 near Monte Brady Rd. in a 2009 Volvo XC90.

According to the State Patrol, a deer ran into the road and the vehicle swerved but hit the deer.

A 66 year old Aberdeen man who was a passenger in the Volvo was injured in the accident and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for precautionary measures.

The driver and her two other passengers which included a five year old child, were not injured in the collision.  

The Volvo received reportable damage and the WSDOT said the left lane of the highway was blocked for roughly a half hour.

