Dave Ward, Grays Harbor PUD General Manager, announced plans to retire
The Grays Harbor PUD issued a press release on Monday afternoon that General Manager Dave Ward has announced he will retire from the utility in the spring of 2021.
“This job has been a chance for me to come home and work in the community where I grew up and that I deeply care for,” said Ward, a 1979 graduate of Aberdeen’s J.M. Weatherwax High School. “As I look back on the last seven years and all the PUD has accomplished, I am filled with a deep sense of pride and appreciation for the dedicated staff that has allowed the utility to move forward and fulfill our mission to our customers.”
Ward became the local PUD General Manager in June of 2013, previously working with Tacoma Public Power since 1997, first as the Assistant Transmission and Distribution Manager and then (in 2007) the Transmission and Distribution Manager.
Ward graduated from Washington Sate University before working with Pacific Gas and Electric in California.
The PUD states that while working on his career, Ward had always had a hope to return back to Grays Harbor.
“You talk about the right person coming along at the right time,” said PUD Commission President Russ Skolrood. “When Dave arrived at the PUD, you could feel his energy and his passion take hold and begin to spread. He has been a leader, a mentor and a friend to our staff and our community and I am so grateful for all he has helped us to accomplish.”
The PUD says that in the coming months they will begin the process of replacing Ward by bringing on the new General Manager to work with the board and staff prior to his departure.
“Our job now is to ensure a smooth transition,” said Skolrood. “We got the right fit for the job when we hired Dave. We need to do that again for our customers and our staff.”