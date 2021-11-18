Cyemptive Technologies Wins Two Awards from “American Security Today” in the ASTORS Department of Homeland Security Award Competition

SNOHOMISH, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2021astorsawards–Cyemptive Technologies, a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology and winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s national competition for most innovative security-related solution in the market, announced today that it has won two 2021 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today. Cyemptive won a Platinum Award for the “Best Anti-Malware Solution” for the Cyemptive Zero Trust Access Solution, and a Silver Award for “Best Cyber Security End to End Encryption Solution” for its Cyemptive Perimeter Fortress Solution.
“We are honored to receive these awards from American Security Today, and for their recognition of our unique approach to combating ransomware and other malware,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies. “With cyber-attacks increasing in speed and sophistication, today’s cybersecurity solutions simply can’t keep up to identify the threats, let alone eliminate them, in time to prevent damage. Instead, cybersecurity threats should never be allowed inside the system in the first place. Cyemptive’s products are the only ones on the market today to do exactly this.”
Cyemptive pre-empts network, root level and firmware attacks using the combination of Cyemptive’s patented CyberSlice® and CyberScan technologies. It is the only solution that actually and effectively preempts the full spectrum of zero-day attacks (both discovered and undiscovered), persistent advanced attacks, AI offensive, today’s quantum computing attacks, unknown malicious encryption, sleeper ransomware, hidden file executables, packers, malware, steganography, and more, prior to infection.
“We are very pleased with the awards,” said Jim DuBois, Cyemptive Chief Strategy Officer and former Chief Information Security Officer for Microsoft. “It is also important to understand that we provide financially-backed SLAs to support our pledge to pre-emptively detect and remediate problems, particularly when combining our recently patented Cyemptive Enterprise Scanner (CES) technology with our Cyemptive Webserver Fortress (CWF), Cyemptive Perimeter Fortress (CPF) and Cyemptive Zero Trust Access (CZTA) to provide a level of zero trust cyber protection not existing in the market today. This approach is the real magic of Cyemptive. The components work together to create a zero trust platform unmatched in today’s cyber marketplace.”
About Cyemptive Technologies
Founded in 2014, Cyemptive is a provider of preemptive cybersecurity products and technology. With a leadership team comprised of executives from several of the world’s most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency, the company’s focus is on delivering an alternative approach to security. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at https://www.cyemptive.com.
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the “New Face in Homeland Security,” is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to “Secure our Nation, One City at a Time.” For more information, visit https://americansecuritytoday.com/.
