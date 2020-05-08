CRU activated in Aberdeen for domestic altercation involving a handgun
Aberdeen, WA – An Aberdeen man was arrested yesterday after an altercation between family members led to the Crisis Response Unit being activated in Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just before 11:30 a.m. yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of a family member pointing a handgun at another family member.
Police say officers arrived as the rest of the family had exited out of the house.
Officers attempted to contact the suspect, a 21-year-old Aberdeen man, as it was believed he was still in the residence and armed.
There was no response from the subject and the Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit or CRU was activated.
They say that CRU Negotiators continued to attempt to contact the suspect with negative results.
As CRU Operators were clearing the residence, negotiators were able to make text and eventual phone contact with the man.
According to police, the suspect was located in Aberdeen, unarmed, in the 1400 block of Sumner Avenue.
He was arrested and subsequently transported to the Aberdeen Police Department where he was booked for Assault 2nd Degree Domestic Violence.
Aberdeen Police Detectives processed the residence and additional charges may be forthcoming.
The Aberdeen CRU is made up of Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Montesano, and Cosmopolis Police Officers along with Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.