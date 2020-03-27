      Weather Alert

COVID NEWS: Comcast/Xfinty Offers Free Entertainment for WA Residents

Mar 27, 2020 @ 7:18am

Submitted by Comcast Comcast announced that it has made the on demand catalogs from a series of premium networks and subscription video on demand (SVOD) services available for its Xfinity X1 and Flex customers to enjoy starting with SHOWTIME, EPIX, CuriosityStream, HISTORY Vault, Grokker Yoga Fitness & Wellbeing, The Reading Corner and DOGTV. “This is […]

The post COVID NEWS: Comcast/Xfinty Offers Free Entertainment for WA Residents appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims
Grays Harbor episode of American Pickers will air on September 9th