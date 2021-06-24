County wide burn restrictions put in place

Due to the recent trend of warm and dry weather, the Grays Harbor County Fire Marshal’s Office and local Fire Districts, have enacted restrictions on outdoor burning in Grays Harbor County until further notice.
This restriction includes residential yard waste and land clearing burning until conditions moderate. All residential yard waste and land clearing burning is prohibited until further notice.
The use of charcoal briquettes and recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved barbeques, fire pits or in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in county, state parks or commercial campgrounds.
On private land, campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner:
Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.
Please contact your local fire district for further information and also the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk.
Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
