Construction continues on new GHC building; naming rights available for some donors

Construction is continuing on the new Student Services and Instructional Building (SSIB) on the Grays Harbor College campus in Aberdeen.

According to officials, the framing is complete on the as-yet-unnamed building and staff say it is truly impressive to imagine the transformation the new facility will have on the campus and community.

While the building’s name has yet to be announced by GHC’s Board of Trustees, the Grays Harbor College Foundation has been coordinating a naming rights campaign for select rooms and spaces in the building.

“The naming campaign offers donors a meaningful way to support GHC while honoring or commemorating someone, a business, or organization,” shares Lisa J. Smith, Executive Director. “The campaign has been a success thus far, raising over $400,000.”

Campaign proceeds will provide the Foundation with the greatest flexibility to meet the needs of the College and its students. With the building being a connecting point between the college and community, the Foundation is sponsoring the placement of local and tribal artwork within the building.

Two large conference rooms remain available for naming on the third floor. Each room is $25,000, gifts can be made outright or pledged over five years. If you are interested in having your name displayed within the building, into a place of personal significance, please contact [email protected] or (360) 538-4243.

With plans of opening in winter 2024, the new Student Services & Instructional Building (SSIB) will house GHC’s Student Services departments. The building will also include a coffee bar, dining area for students, and space for student life.

The top floor of the SSIB will feature a conference center with space to seat up to 550 people, meeting rooms, and instructional spaces.

Download the SSIB fact sheet to learn more.